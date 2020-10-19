World Share

European countries implement new measures amid virus surge

Coronavirus infections are soaring across the world. In Europe, the latest surge is threatening to overwhelm Belgium - the administrative heart of the EU. Government officials say they're facing a tsunami of new cases and they can no longer control what's happening. In a bid to halt the second wave of the pandemic, bars and restaurants in Belgium have been closed for four weeks. Across France, Italy, here in the UK and the Czech Republic, emergency measures are also being imposed. TRT World's Sarah Morice has this report. On the Map - Coronavirus Editions 👉 http://trt.world/138n #belgiumcoronavirus #europecoronavirus #coronavirusmeasures