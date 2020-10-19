China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% due to strong consumer demand | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stifle growth across most economies, businesses in China are roaring back to life. Its GDP grew 4.9 percent between July and September, compared to a year ago. And economists say this growth is broad-based, so the government isn't under pressure to prop-up demand. But without a bounce-back in global trade, the mainland's rapid economic recovery may be under threat. Mobin Nasir reports. To unpack China's rapid economic recovery, Min Ye spoke to us from Boston. She's and associate professor at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies. #China #GDP #Pandemic
October 19, 2020
