American Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights in December | Money Talks

Boeing's 737 MAX jets are on course for a return to the skies before the end of 2020. American Airlines says it will start selling tickets this weekend for flights in December. Officials are confident regulators will sign-off, ending what's been a nightmare scenario for what used to be the world's biggest plane maker. Jacques Astre is the president of the consultancy firm International Aviation Safety Solutions. He's also a former pilot, and worked as an inspector at the FAA #AmericanAirlines #737MAX #Boeing