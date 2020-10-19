BizTech Share

From humble beginnings, Czech guitar maker goes global | Money Talks

A good guitar riff sticks in your head for hours. The talent of the musician is key, but so is the quality of the instrument. And there's one family-run business in the Czech Republic that started life boot-legging guitars under the former regime, but is now supplying some of the biggest stars in the world. Sarah Morice has their story. #GuitarManufacturer #CzechRepublic #Instruments