POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Figures show Democrats competitive in Republican areas
06:07
World
Figures show Democrats competitive in Republican areas
The US presidency is up for grabs in two weeks. And so too is the upper house of the US Congress, the Senate. Currently the chamber is controlled by Republicans, but candidates seen as too close to President Trump are especially vulnerable in states where a fresh slate of Democratic challengers are raising record amounts of money. US Political Analyst Ian Woods explains. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Senate
October 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?