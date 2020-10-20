October 20, 2020
06:07
06:07
More Videos
Figures show Democrats competitive in Republican areas
The US presidency is up for grabs in two weeks. And so too is the upper house of the US Congress, the Senate. Currently the chamber is controlled by Republicans, but candidates seen as too close to President Trump are especially vulnerable in states where a fresh slate of Democratic challengers are raising record amounts of money. US Political Analyst Ian Woods explains. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #Senate
More Videos