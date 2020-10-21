POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European economies reimpose restrictions as infections surge | Money Talks
03:05
BizTech
European economies reimpose restrictions as infections surge | Money Talks
COVID-19 cases are once again surging across North America and Europe and the World Health Organisation is warning of another devastating wave of fatalities. That's driving Italy, Belgium, Ireland and other European countries to reimpose lockdowns and other restrictions. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, that's threatening the region's nascent economic recovery and raising pressure on governments to offer even more financial support to people and businesses. #Coronavirus #ReInfections #EUrestrictions
October 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?