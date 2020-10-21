US sues Google over anti-competitive business practices | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The US government has filed a landmark anti-trust lawsuit against one of the tech industry's biggest firms. The US Justice Department is accusing Google of strangling the competition by abusing its monopoly in the online search market. Several state attorneys- general have joined the DOJ in the case.. which is the most aggressive antitrust action against an American company in more than two decades. We spoke to Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in Princeton, New Jersey. #Google #AntiCompetitivePractices #FederalLawsuit
October 21, 2020
