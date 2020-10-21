POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
CODE RED: Is the US in a vulnerable position?
26:00
World
CODE RED: Is the US in a vulnerable position?
When does an enemy attack? - when you are at your weakest and most confused. And the outside world suspects that of the US right now. A country in the grip of a pandemic, a president who’s had Covid, and a vitriolic election. Is this really a dangerous moment for the US and its allies? Guests: Klaus Dodds Professor of Geopolitics Mara Oliva Associate Professor in US Foreign Policy Mark Kimmitt Retired US Army Brigadier General Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 21, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?