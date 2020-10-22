POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Weapons of War
World
Weapons of War
Azerbaijan continues to retake territory on the outskirts of Karabakh as the conflict over the Armenian-occupied region intensifies. The Azerbaijani government says more than 20 towns have been liberated so far. Armenia’s prime minister has dashed any hopes for a quick and peaceful resolution, saying there is no diplomatic solution to the conflict. Melinda Nucifora has sent us this report from near the frontline. Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict 👉 http://trt.world/1pj4 #azerbaijan #armenia #karabakh
October 22, 2020
