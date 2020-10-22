POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thailand's Defiant Demonstrators
Thailand's Defiant Demonstrators
Tens of thousands of people in Thailand are ignoring a ban on protests to demand democratic reform, and they're targeting not only the government but also the untouchable monarchy. Insulting the King can land you a hefty prison sentence, so why are protesters making this bold stand now? And who is going to break first, protesters or the establishment? Guests: Kasit Piromya Thailand's Former Foreign Minister James Buchanan Thai Political and Social Researcher Thitinan Pongsudhirak Director of Institute of Security and International Studies
October 22, 2020
