World Share

Fishing rights after Brexit

Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union may have hit a stumbling block over fishing rights. At the moment, fleets from the EU can fish in British waters and vice versa. But the lack of a deal could be devastating for the industry on both sides of the English Channel. Francis Collings reports from northern France. Brexit 🇬🇧🇪🇺 👉 http://trt.world/1qss Ireland's Brexit Trouble 👉 http://trt.world/162k #brexit #fishing #uk