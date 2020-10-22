POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fishing rights after Brexit
02:57
World
Fishing rights after Brexit
Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union may have hit a stumbling block over fishing rights. At the moment, fleets from the EU can fish in British waters and vice versa. But the lack of a deal could be devastating for the industry on both sides of the English Channel. Francis Collings reports from northern France. Brexit 🇬🇧🇪🇺 👉 http://trt.world/1qss Ireland's Brexit Trouble 👉 http://trt.world/162k #brexit #fishing #uk
October 22, 2020
