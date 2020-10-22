POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OxyContin maker pleads guilty for its role in opioid crisis | Money Talks
08:34
BizTech
OxyContin maker pleads guilty for its role in opioid crisis | Money Talks
The US opioid epidemic has killed nearly 450-thousand Americans over the past 20 years. A major cause has been the abuse of prescription painkillers. Now the US Justice Department has reached a settlement worth more than 8-billion- dollars with one of the main culprits, Purdue Pharma. But not everyone believes justice is being served, with the deal stopping short of criminally charging its executives or its owners. Miranda Lin reports. Michael S Vigil is the former Chief of International Operations at the US Drug Enforcement Administration. He spoke to us from Albuquerque, New Mexico. #OxyCotin #Purdue #OpioidCrisis
October 22, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?