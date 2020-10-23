POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Remembering Thailand's 'Tak Bai massacre'
07:25
World
Remembering Thailand's 'Tak Bai massacre'
16 years ago, a massacre unfolded in Thailand's predominantly Muslim south. Muslims make up Thailand's second-largest religious group and Malay Muslims make up to 85 percent of the local population in "the deep south." Their unique culture, language and identity has always been a source of friction with the Thai government. Thailand Protests 👉 http://trt.world/1rmc #SouthernThailandInsurgency #TakBaiMassacre #HajiSulong
October 23, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?