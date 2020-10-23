Trump or Biden: Who's Better For US-Turkey Relations? |​Assad Regime’s War Crimes

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:00
The results of the upcoming US presidential elections, the most divisive in generations, are sure to reverberate across the world. How will the election's outcome impact the Middle East and Turkey in particular? Plus, Bashar al Assad's regime and its ally Russia have targeted civilians in opposition-held Idlib province, which rights groups say, is a crime against humanity. We discuss this as well as the latest on the war in Syrian. Guests: Douglas Ollivant Senior Fellow at New America Foundation Ugur Yasin Asal Assistant Professor at Istanbul Ticaret University Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman of the Syrian Network for Human Rights
October 23, 2020
