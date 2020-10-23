BizTech Share

Row over fishing rights could sink post-Brexit trade deal | Money Talks

Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union have hit a number of stumbling blocks. One of which is the fishing industry. At the moment, fleets from the EU can fish in British waters and vice versa. It’s something the EU wants to continue. But the lack of a concrete post-Brexit trade deal could be devastating for the industry on both sides of the English Channel. Francis Collings reports from the northern French coast. #PostBrexitDeal #FishingRights #EuropeanUnion