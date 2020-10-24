World Share

German police storm Berlin mosque

German police stormed the Mevlana Mosque in Berlin on Wednesday as part of an investigation into suspected fraud over a Covid-19 subsidy programme. The mosque rejected the allegation and criticised the way police conducted the search. "(The raid) lasted for six hours as if a murder had taken place here or as if this is a breeding ground for terrorism. We never ever deserved such treatment," said Idris Kahraman, chairperson of the Berlin Mevlana Mosque Foundation. Islamophobia on the rise 👉 http://trt.world/islamophobia #MevlanaMosqueFoundation #BerlinMosqueRaid #GermanPolice