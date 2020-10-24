POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU launches legal action against Greek Cyprus and Malta
The EU has ordered the governments of Malta and Greek-administered Cyprus to explain schemes in which they sell passports to wealthy entrepreneurs. Greek-administered Cyprus is accused of selling passports to criminals and people wanted by the police. The so-called 'golden passports' allow their purchasers the right to live, work and open bank accounts in any of the EU's 27 member states. Jack Parrock reports from Brussels. Far Right Politics 👉 http://trt.world/1qsm #GoldenPassports #EUCitizenship #Malta
October 24, 2020
