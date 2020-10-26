POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
First all-female store breaks ground on London's Savile Row
First all-female store breaks ground on London's Savile Row
For many businesses the recession caused by the pandemic has brought hard times. But one British female fashion entrepreneur has had her busiest year yet. She opened the first made to measure tailoring business for women on London's Savile Row, which was for centuries the epicentre of bespoke tailoring for men. Simon McGregor-Wood went to take a look. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Businesswomen #Fashion #SavileRow
October 26, 2020
