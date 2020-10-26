POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can the opposition led strike in Belarus bring an end to months of anti-government protests?
03:18
World
For 11 straight weekends Belarusians have been protesting against President Alexander Lukashenko. On Sunday they gave him an ultimatum to step down. He didn’t. Opposition leaders like Svetlana Tikhanovskaya have been sent into exile, and others have been arrested so it’s people power fueling the movement. But as winter approaches will they continue to demonstrate change?
October 26, 2020
