Marcus Rashford’s Fight Against Poverty
03:14
World
Marcus Rashford’s Fight Against Poverty
Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United and England forward seems to have united the UK. His relentless campaign for free school meals, of which he was a beneficiary as a kid, has become a cause celebre. He has found support in his team and in rivals like Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho. While Boris Johnson’s government continues to play deaf, Rashford’s fight continues. #Rashford ##EndChildPoverty #BorisJohnson
October 26, 2020
