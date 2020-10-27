Italy, Spain tighten restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Europe. Italy and Spain had the most infections in the region earlier this year and it's a similar pattern that's now forcing governments to reimpose curfews, lockdowns and other sweeping measures. But they're coming under fire, with some saying the restrictions will further stifle businesses, while others complain the response isn't nearly enough to contain the outbreak. As Mobin Nasir reports, rising infections are leaving European governments with few alternatives. Bharat Pankhania is a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter and he joined us from Bath, UK. #Curfue #Coronavirus #InfectionRate
October 27, 2020
