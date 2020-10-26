POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Anti-Muslim Sentiment: President Erdogan urges to boycott French products
02:39
World
Anti-Muslim Sentiment: President Erdogan urges to boycott French products
Turkish President Recep Tayyip #Erdogan has urged his nation to #boycott French products amid rising tension between Ankara and Paris. Anger has escalated across the Muslim world after French president Emmanuel Macron's support for caricatures -- depicting the Prophet Muhammad. Earlier this month, Emmanuel #Macron claimed Islam was a religion in crisis across the world and launched a nationwide crackdown on Muslims. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs
October 26, 2020
