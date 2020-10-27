BizTech Share

Toymakers expect bumper holiday season during pandemic | Money Talks

Two of the world's biggest toymakers Hasbro and Mattel have forecast bumper sales this holiday season as parents spend big on keeping their kids entertained during the pandemic. Kyoko Gasha takes a closer look at the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and the outlook for this all-important shopping season. Richard Gottlieb is the founder and CEO of Global Toy Experts. He joined us from New York. #ToyMakers #FestiveSeasonSales #Pandemic