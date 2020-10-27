50 Tory members criticise Boris Johnson over three-tier lockdown | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 50 lawmakers from the UK's ruling Conservative Party have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for a "clear road map" out of lockdown restrictions in northern England. The region is currently subject to the country's strictest measures. The lawmakers have also called for an economic recovery plan for the area, arguing it's been hardest hit by the pandemic. They made the plea as Johnson faces pressure from a popular footballer who's urging the government to provide free meals to children from the UK's poorest families. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. We spoke Hilary Ingham, who's a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Economics at Lancaster University. #BorisJohnson #ConservativeMPs #Covid19
October 27, 2020
