America Decides 2020: Trump versus Biden
26:25
World
US elections are less than a week away and many national polls have Joe Biden leading the race against Donald Trump, but so was Hillary Clinton in 2016. Just like four years ago the campaigns have been vicious with both candidates sparring over scandals, corruption, and the coronavirus. But who's done more to convince the American people: Trump or Biden? Guests: Allan Lichtman Has Accurately Predicted Every US Election Since 1984 Jessica DeLoach Democratic Political Strategist Bobby Eberle Republican Political Strategist
October 28, 2020
