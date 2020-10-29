POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet CEOs testify before US Senate | Money Talks
The chief executives of Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet are urging US lawmakers not to repeal a law that protects social media companies from being sued for inappropriate content. The tech giants are coming under fire from both sides of the aisle. Republicans argue they're censoring conservative views, while Democrats say they're not doing enough to rein-in misinformation and hate speech. Mobin Nasir reports. David Papp is an independent technology and cybersecurity specialist, he spoke to us from Edmonton, Canada. #Twitter #Facebook #Alphabet #USsenate
October 29, 2020
