POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US blocks Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's appointment as new WTO director
03:21
World
US blocks Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's appointment as new WTO director
The US has contested the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next head of the World Trade Organization, despite the former Nigerian finance minister winning the overwhelming backing of the body’s 164 members. We speak to the director of the European Centre for International Political Economy, Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, on the reasons behind the US objection. #USA #NgoziOkonjoIweala #WTO
October 29, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?