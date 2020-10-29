POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DAESH IN SOUTHERN AFRICA: A new threat?
26:00
World
DAESH IN SOUTHERN AFRICA: A new threat?
Did DAESH die with Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi in Syria a year ago? Look 6,000 kms south and the answer is NO. Mozambique has seen as many as 300,000 people displaced in a violent insurgency. On this RT, how to stop IS destablising southern Africa Guests: PART 1: Zenaida Machado Mozambique Researcher PART 2: Alex Vines Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House David Otto Global Risk International Gregory Pirio Director at Empowering Communications Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
October 29, 2020
