POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Human Rights Watch confirms use of cluster bombs by Armenia in Barda attack
03:17
World
Human Rights Watch confirms use of cluster bombs by Armenia in Barda attack
Several international human rights groups say cluster bombs have been used by Armenian forces against Azerbaijani civilians, calling it a 'cruel and reckless' act. Human Rights Watch first documented use of internationally banned cluster munitions in an attack on the Azerbaijani city of Barda. Associate Director, for the Europe and Central Asia Division at Human Rights Watch Giorgi Gogia weighs in. #Armenia #Bardacity #clustermunitions
October 30, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?