Magnitude 6.6 quake shakes city of Izmir on Aegean coast
03:09
World
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has hit Turkey's Aegean coast- killing several people, and leaving more than 150 injured in the city of Izmir. The quake caused at least 20 buildings to collapse or be damaged. There are reports at least 4 70 people have been rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings Tremors have been felt as far away as Istanbul. Izmir Resident Esin Allahverdi talks to TRT World about what happened. #Earthquake #Turkey #Aegeancoast
October 30, 2020
