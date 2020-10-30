POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Muslim World Unites Against France | Ceasefire in Libya
26:10
World
Muslim World Unites Against France | Ceasefire in Libya
Protests are growing across the Muslim world against French President Macron's anti-Islam comments and actions. So will Macron's rhetoric and actions alienate France from many Muslim countries? Plus, nearly a decade after the downfall of Gaddafi, the UN brokered a permanent cease-fire agreement between Libya's rival parties in Geneva.​ But will the deal hold? Guests: Farid Hafez Researcher at the University of Salzburg Enes Bayrakli Director of European Studies at SETA Murat Aslan Security Analyst Guma el Gamaty Head of Taghyeer Party
October 30, 2020
