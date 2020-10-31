What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Berlin’s new airport opens nearly a decade behind schedule

It’s happening without fanfare but it’s finally happening. Berlin’s new international airport is opening after years of delays and sky-high cost overruns. Brandenburg Airport aims to replace the city's two former Cold War-era airports, Schoenefeld and Tegel, as an international hub. But as Sibel Karkus reports, with a global pandemic in full swing, it may face more headwinds yet. Coronavirus in Germany 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/16mq #Berlin #BrandenburgAirport #InternationalAirports