Berlin’s new airport opens nearly a decade behind schedule

It’s happening without fanfare but it’s finally happening. Berlin’s new international airport is opening after years of delays and sky-high cost overruns. Brandenburg Airport aims to replace the city's two former Cold War-era airports, Schoenefeld and Tegel, as an international hub. But as Sibel Karkus reports, with a global pandemic in full swing, it may face more headwinds yet. Coronavirus in Germany 🇩🇪 👉 http://trt.world/16mq #Berlin #BrandenburgAirport #InternationalAirports
October 31, 2020
