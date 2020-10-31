POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Georgians go to the polls to elect a new parliament
02:41
World
Georgians go to the polls to elect a new parliament
On Saturday, voters in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia will go to the polls to elect MPs to the country's 150-seat parliament. The contest is a run-off between an opposition coalition led by an exiled former president, and an increasingly unpopular ruling party led by the country's richest businessman. TRT World’s original digital series feature stories that go beyond just one take. There is no one way to tell a story. We tell yours with passion and authenticity. 👉 http://trt.world/136j #Georgia #Election #Reforms
October 31, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?