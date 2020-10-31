World Share

What's Behind Emmanuel Macron's Anti-Islam Agenda?

French President Emmanuel #Macron is doubling down on his confrontation with France's #Muslim community after a Chechen refugee brutally killed schoolteacher #SamuelPaty, who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in his class. The murder set off a wave of arrests in France and Macron publicly defended the offensive cartoons. Now Muslim countries are joining a boycott of French goods in protest. Is there something deeper behind Macron’s tough talk? We take a double look. Watch other episodes of ‘Double Check’ 👉 http://trt.world/16zr