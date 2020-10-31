POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
John Bolton on US-Iran Relations | Bigger Than Five
13:35
World
John Bolton on US-Iran Relations | Bigger Than Five
One of the most vocal critics of Iran, John Bolton, who was President Trump’s National Security Advisor from 2018 to 2019. His recently published book, “The Room Where it Happened”, offers a highly critical insider account of the Trump administration. He joins TRT World's Ghida Fakhry on Bigger Than Five to discuss his book and US-Iran relations. Watch other episodes of ‘Bigger Than Five’ 👉 http://trt.world/13qv
October 31, 2020
