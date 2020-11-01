POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
"Freedom of expression" at the expense of French Muslims
07:02
World
"Freedom of expression" at the expense of French Muslims
As anti-Muslim rhetoric reaches new heights in France, is the political elite disguising discrimination as “freedom of expression”? Is France officially declaring a new war against Muslims? The issues at stake have been brewing in France for a long time. Yasser Louati, Head of the Justice & Liberties For All Committee, answers these questions. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #France #Islamophobia #Radicalism
November 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?