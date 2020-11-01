POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: Government to construct homes for quake victims
02:02
World
Erdogan: Government to construct homes for quake victims
Thousands of rescuers are digging for survivors, two days after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey's third-largest city, Izmir. More than 100 people have been pulled out from the rubble alive. At least 51 people have been confirmed dead. But as Natasha Hussain reports, rescuers are optimistic about finding more survivors. Turkey Earthquake 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/137k #Izmir #Earthquake #Turkey
November 1, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?