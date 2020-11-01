POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Decoded: Je suis Ahmed
Decoded: Je suis Ahmed
Ahmed Merabet was a Muslim police officer killed in the line of duty, while defending French freedoms. He was one of 11 others gunned down in 2015 outside the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Decoded asks if France can still learn a lesson from its not-so-distant past. #CharlieHebdo #AhmedMerabet #France *Correction: Tunisia was occupied by France in 1881, not 1831 as stated in the video Watch other episodes of ‘Decoded’ 👉 http://trt.world/Decoded
November 1, 2020
