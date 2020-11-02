World Share

Muslims in the US are more politically engaged than ever

Muslim-Americans make up a little more than 1 percent of the US population. But they may be growing more influential as a voting bloc. Four years after then-candidate Donald Trump announced he would usher in a total ban on Muslim immigration, they have become more active in the political process. And Democratic candidate Joe Biden is courting their vote. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #uselection #muslimvoters #immigration