POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemeni initiative provides free food as shortages worsen | Money Talks
01:55
BizTech
Yemeni initiative provides free food as shortages worsen | Money Talks
In Yemen, more than five years of civil war have devastated the economy and left at least 2 million people without a way to earn a living. But most of those who still are making money are not much better off; the UN estimates 22.5 million Yemenis are malnourished and on the brink of starvation. That's caused some well-to-do local and expat businesspeople to find a solution, as Shoaib Hasan explains in this report. #Yemen #FoodInitiative #FoodShortages
November 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?