Premier League football clubs bicker over broadcast income | Money Talks
05:10
BizTech
The English Premier League is a multi-billion dollar industry that's enjoyed almost unparalleled success and growth as a global brand since its inception 25 years ago. But COVID-19 has wiped-out match-day revenues, and simmering tensions over the financial structure of the league have recently boiled over. Add to that a cooling market for broadcast rights which would hit club income. So is the world's most famous football league beginning to lose its shine? Oliver Regan has been assessing the outlook. We spoke to Stefan Szymanski in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He's a Professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan. He's an expert on the economics of sports, focusing on football. He's also written extensively on the subject, including co-authoring the New York Times bestseller, Soccernomics. #PremierLeague #BroadcastRights #EnglishPremierLeague
November 2, 2020
