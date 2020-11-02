BizTech Share

Donald Trump, Joe Biden offer divergent plans on economy | Money Talks

Millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday, to elect the next US president. More than 94-million ballots have already been cast and the sheer volume of mail-in votes could mean a definitive result won't emerge on election night. The differences between the two candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, are vast on a number of key economic issues, such as taxes and healthcare. Mobin Nasir reports on how each candidate might shape the world's largest economy. For this discussion, we were joined by Cheri Jacobus in Washington. She's the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She left the party when it nominated Donald Trump for president and now supports former vice president Biden. She's also the Executive Producer of the programme "America Reads The Mueller Report". And Jan Halper-Hayes joins us from London. She's a Republican strategist and the former worldwide vice president of Republicans Overseas. #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #USelections