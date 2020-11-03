POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US presidential candidates battle over suburbs
US presidential candidates battle over suburbs
One of the key areas where the US presidential election will be decided is America's suburbs. Home to just over half the population they've been fairly evenly split between Republican and Democratic voters in recent years. And, as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports, both candidates are desperate to win their approval. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #SuburbanVotes #Republicans #Democrats
November 3, 2020
