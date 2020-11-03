POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Austria Govt: Gunman killed by police was a 'Daesh sympathiser'
02:36
World
Austria Govt: Gunman killed by police was a 'Daesh sympathiser'
A manhunt is under way in Vienna for several suspects after gunmen opened fire at six locations across the Austrian capital. Officials have warned the suspects could be 'heavily armed and dangerous'. The Interior Ministry has confirmed that the gunman that was shot by police was a Daesh sympathiser. four civilians have been killed and 17 severely injured in the shootings. Natasha Hussain reports. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #ViennaAttack #Terror #Austria
November 3, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?