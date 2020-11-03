World Share

Austria Govt: Gunman killed by police was a 'Daesh sympathiser'

A manhunt is under way in Vienna for several suspects after gunmen opened fire at six locations across the Austrian capital. Officials have warned the suspects could be 'heavily armed and dangerous'. The Interior Ministry has confirmed that the gunman that was shot by police was a Daesh sympathiser. four civilians have been killed and 17 severely injured in the shootings. Natasha Hussain reports. France and Islam 👉 http://trt.world/1zfs #ViennaAttack #Terror #Austria