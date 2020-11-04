POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Polls in Georgia show Biden, Trump neck and neck
The US state of Georgia has been a Republican strong-hold for years. But Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 bid for the White House has made the state competitive for the first time in nearly 30 years. While the city of Atlanta looks to be voting for Biden, the suburbs and small towns outside the capital of the south are just too close to call. Robert Ray reports from Georgia, where the demographics are creating a political showdown like we've never seen before. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #georgia #georgiaelection #uselection
November 4, 2020
