What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Trump or Biden win will have major impact in the Middle East

Whichever way this election goes, the United States will continue to have a profound impact on the geopolitics of the Middle East. From the ongoing standoff in northern Syria, to Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands and the US-Turkey relationship to the war in Azerbaijan's territory, Washington plays a pivotal role. Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mark Kimmitt and Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza weigh in.