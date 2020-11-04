POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump warns of mail-in ballot fraud, provides no evidence
02:26
World
Traditionally, most American voters cast their ballots in person on Election Day, but this year, tens of millions looked for alternatives to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. It's led to the Republican Party being accused of trying to suppress the vote, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots. Sarah Balter explains. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #USElection #MailInVote #ElectionFraud
November 4, 2020
