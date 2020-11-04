POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How will the US election result impact Middle East politics?
10:36
World
How will the US election result impact Middle East politics?
Whichever way this election goes, the United States will continue to have a profound impact on geopolitics, especially in the Middle East. From the ongoing stand-off in northern Syria, to Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands, to some Gulf Arab states opening relations with Israel, Washington has played a pivotal role. But how could a second Trump term or a first Biden presidency affect the Middle East? Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Mark Kimmitt and Khalil Jahshan, the executive director of the Arab Center, Washington DC, weigh in. #USelection #MiddleEast #DonaldTrump
November 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?