POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US ELECTION REACTION
26:00
World
US ELECTION REACTION
At the hour when the winner is normally giving a victory speech there was confusion, accusations and even threats - setting the stage for what could be a long and bitter election dispute. We are going to try and make some sense, not so much of the result, but of a system that seems at the very least a bit of a mess Guests: David Barker Election Expert Laura Fink Democratic Strategist Dee Dee Bass Wilbon Co-Founder of Bass Public Affairs Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
November 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?