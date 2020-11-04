POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Who will be the next US president? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
53:43
World
#Election Day is over. The votes are in. #Ballots are being counted and results are coming in as we await to find out who will be the next president of the United States of America. This election, the US set its highest #voter turnout rate in more than a century —with more than 65% of eligible voters participating, according to the U.S. Elections Project. By comparison, 59% voted in the 2016 election. This year, nearly 100 million Americans cast their ballot in early voting, by-mail and in-person —ahead of Election Day. This is a special edition of Inside America where we discuss the results of the 2020 Presidential election, so far —and what happens next. Guests: Rick Gates Former Deputy Trump Campaign Chairman Eric Segall Professor GA State University and author of Supreme Myths: Why the Supreme Court Is Not a Court and Originalism as Faith Gary Bledsoe President of the Texas NAACP Reed Galen Co-Founder of the Lincoln Project Nick Brana National Coordinator of the Movement for a People's Party Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
November 4, 2020
